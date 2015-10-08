While any bad blood between Nicki Minaj and Taylor Swift is officially behind them, the "Style" singer recently shared what she took away from their very public exchange in an interview with NME magazine.
(For anyone who needs to bone up on the feud: Minaj noted that her video for "Anaconda" was passed over during VMA nominee announcements; Swift misinterpreted what Minaj meant, took it personally, and then offered up an open-ended invite for the rapper to join her onstage anytime. In a word, the whole interaction was highly patronizing.)
In NME, Swift owned up to the fact that she misunderstood what Minaj was trying to say at the time, and that she needs to do a little more behind-the-scenes reconnaissance before firing off a (however well-intended) tweet.
"I send text messages now," she said of her new strategy for communicating with other artists. "If there seems to be some kind of misunderstanding, I go to someone's management, I get their number and I text them. It's an important lesson for anyone to learn in 2015."
Probably a good move — although we doubt that a mini-seminar in intersectional feminism could have been conducted via iPhone message either. And, that's really what this feud boiled down to, after all.
