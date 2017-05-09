Not everything that either Katy Perry or Calvin Harris does is directly geared toward, or in spite of, Taylor Swift. Obviously we all know this to be true. However, this latest breaking bit of music news makes us reconsider just how petty pop stars can be — or how clever they are when choosing their future collaborators. Perry and Harris will be working together on a new track, and yes, the collab feels personal.
Harris has just announced his new album, Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1 (which reminds us of a new track from another musician, thus completing a truly baffling Perry-Swift Venn diagram). News of the album, out June 30, came by way of a millennial-pink-hued video on Twitter announcing all the other artists appearing on his long-awaited record. And yes, nestled in between the biggest names in hip-hop and pop is none other than Perry. This reveal comes suspiciously soon after Perry vehemently denied that there would be a Swift diss track on her upcoming album. It appears she wasn't lying — the diss track is just on Harris' album instead. Just kidding! Maybe.
In addition to Perry, Harris also attracted some of your other favorite artists for his summer record, including Pharrell Williams, Frank Ocean, Travis Scott (who is apparently dating Kylie Jenner), Kehlani, Big Sean, Ariana Grande (Big Sean's ex), Migos (who also recently collabed with Perry), Future, Nicki Minaj, PARTYNEXTDOOR (who's pretending to date Jenner, too) Lil Yachty, and more.
Basically, there's something for everyone to love on this album, except maybe someone whose name rhymes with Shmaylor Twift and was born in 1989. I don't see any Instagram shout-outs in Harris' near future.
