Given the four-year gap between Frank Ocean's Channel Orange and Blonde, we thought it would be a while before we heard any new music from the singer. But if this is any indication, we might have a new track from Ocean a lot sooner than we expected. In a Snapchat story Thursday, Calvin Harris posted a video featuring a song that definitely sounds like Ocean's singing on it. The post has been deleted, but savvy internet users have preserved it on Twitter.
Calvin Harris showing a sneak peek of brand new song with Frank Ocean. pic.twitter.com/3OSf0epCRA— Frank Ocean (@IBoysDontCryCo) January 26, 2017
The video has fans wondering if we can expect a collaboration between Harris and Ocean anytime soon. Neither of the artists has confirmed the news. But, as Billboard points out, we might have a small clue from Harris about the potential new track. He tweeted on Monday that he'd be releasing 10 new tracks this year. Could one of them feature Ocean? Only time will tell — in the meantime, we'll keep listening to "Nikes" on repeat.
Advertisement