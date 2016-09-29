The Best Reactions To Rumors That Taylor Swift & Calvin Harris Are Patching Things Up

We can't keep track anymore. First Taylor Swift and Calvin Harris were together. Then they broke up and Taylor started dating Tom Hiddleston while Calvin fired off snippy tweets. Then Taylor and Tom broke up, and now the gossip mill says she and Calvin are mending fences by texting one another.
Is the world ready for the second coming of Tayvin? A quick glance at Twitter shows that some 'shippers are truly beside themselves. Others are rolling their eyes, and some are just here for the memes.
There's been some gloating.
i told y'all Tayvin will never die pic.twitter.com/JywefBA5u7— Ronette❤❤❤❤BLM (@ThatAfricanRoni) September 29, 2016
tayvin is rising tayvin is rising tayvin is rising tayvin is rising tayvin is rising tayvin is rising tayvin is rising tayvin is rising tayv— katia (@nightsflawless) September 29, 2016
There's also been some confusion.
@lbanter1 Fandom right now #tayvin pic.twitter.com/1iyyOBDWjA— Grace Arthur (@gracearthurr) September 29, 2016
And some folks are just not feeling it. What say you?
Don’t text Taylor Swift! She’s going to twist your words into lyrics on her next album. 😂 https://t.co/74evIoeppQ— nate_hanco (@natehanco) September 29, 2016
