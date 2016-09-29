Story from Pop Culture

The Best Reactions To Rumors That Taylor Swift & Calvin Harris Are Patching Things Up

Erin Donnelly
We can't keep track anymore. First Taylor Swift and Calvin Harris were together. Then they broke up and Taylor started dating Tom Hiddleston while Calvin fired off snippy tweets. Then Taylor and Tom broke up, and now the gossip mill says she and Calvin are mending fences by texting one another.

Is the world ready for the second coming of Tayvin? A quick glance at Twitter shows that some 'shippers are truly beside themselves. Others are rolling their eyes, and some are just here for the memes.

There's been some gloating.

There's also been some confusion.
And some folks are just not feeling it. What say you?
