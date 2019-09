Calvin Harris Opens Up About His Split From Taylor Swift

"It's very difficult when something I consider so personal plays out very publicly," he told GQ . "The aftermath of the relationship was way more heavily publicized than the relationship itself. When we were together, we were very careful for it not to be a media circus. She respected my feelings in that sense. I'm not good at being a celebrity." Harris continued, "But when it ended, all hell broke loose. Now I see that Twitter thing as a result of me succumbing to pressure. It took me a minute to realize that none of that matters. I'm a positive guy."