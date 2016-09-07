Calvin Harris Opens Up About His Split From Taylor Swift

Calvin Harris opens up about his breakup from Taylor Swift in a new interview with British GQ. Their June split seemed friendly at first. But it soured a few weeks later when Harris got into a public spat on Twitter with his ex over the songwriting credit for "This Is What You Came For," which Swift co-wrote under a pseudonym. It seems like that's when things got pretty tough for Harris.
"It's very difficult when something I consider so personal plays out very publicly," he told GQ. "The aftermath of the relationship was way more heavily publicized than the relationship itself. When we were together, we were very careful for it not to be a media circus. She respected my feelings in that sense. I'm not good at being a celebrity." Harris continued, "But when it ended, all hell broke loose. Now I see that Twitter thing as a result of me succumbing to pressure. It took me a minute to realize that none of that matters. I'm a positive guy."
Now, of course, it's Swift who's going through another public breakup. News broke that the singer ended her relationship with Tom Hiddleston, who she started dating shortly after her split from Harris. On Tuesday, Demi Lovato tweeted lyrics from the song that previously caused so much contention between Swift and Harris, "This Is What You Came For." She also just started following the Brit on Instagram. This has led Lovatics to speculate that the two are collaborating — but that seems like a leap right now.
