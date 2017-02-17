John Mayer made the bold move of dropping four new songs on Inauguration Day last month. But that was only part one of his new album, The Search for Everything. Excuse me, I mean Wave One. If you've been waiting all these weeks for the other shoe to drop, then good news: Wave Two is almost here.
Mayer took to Twitter on Friday to share the song titles for Wave Two, out February 24. (He also shared cover art this week.) The new tracks are "Still Feel Like Your Man," "Helpless," "Roll It On Home," and, my personal favorite, "Emoji of a Wave."
Yes. John Mayer has written and recorded a song called "Emoji of a Wave." Perhaps this is the 39-year-old's attempt to speak to iPhone obsessed millennials in their language. Maybe it's an anthem to his favorite emoji. Or maybe he was drunk texting an ex when he wrote it. Whatever the hell it is, we can't wait to hear it.
The Search for Everything - Wave Two will be available Friday February 24.
Wave Two track listing. Available next Friday. pic.twitter.com/pMN8aRD1mZ— John Mayer (@JohnMayer) February 17, 2017
