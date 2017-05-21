Ruby Rose Interjects & Then Excuses Herself From The Taylor Swift & Katy Perry Feud

"Purposeful poop" to "bomb a petit" to a sloppy mess of writing over the top of Funkagenda..stop trying to make 'Wit..I mean "fetch" happen.— Ruby Rose (@RubyRose) May 19, 2017
I just think with everything going on in the world to go from rebranding as political activist only to ditch it and go low.. is.. a bummer.— Ruby Rose (@RubyRose) May 19, 2017
Being mean doesn't suit me and leaves me feeling dirty. Truth is being mean leaves more leaks in your camp than the titanic and I ..— Ruby Rose (@RubyRose) May 20, 2017
Get so triggered when I think bullies don't get held accountable and it makes me think I should say something.. but it's not place.— Ruby Rose (@RubyRose) May 20, 2017
I have always believed strongly that Karma exists and the truth always surfaces however I'm not god and I can't decide when or how that is.— Ruby Rose (@RubyRose) May 20, 2017
Clearly comes from being bullied in school & wanting to stick up for the underdogs. However I shouldn't stoop because then the msg is mixed.— Ruby Rose (@RubyRose) May 20, 2017