The Most Inspiring Beauty Bloggers You Need To Follow Now

Fact: Anybody who labels beauty as a shallow pursuit is dead wrong. Need proof? Look no further than the web’s top bloggers who mix makeup with activism — and empower and challenge others along the way.
Sure, it’s amazing to watch Shalom Nchom — who suffered from a terrible burn during childhood — transform her look with makeup. Ditto for Kaitlyn Dobrow, who underwent a quadruple amputation. But what makes posts by some of beauty’s most inspiring bloggers so inspiring is the major dose of love and understanding that they intrinsically spread.
What these differently-abled women share is an optimism, openness, and deep-seeded desire to wash away prejudice and misconceptions about what they can and can’t do — and redefine what is and isn’t beautiful. Just check Jordan Bone’s contouring skills, done with hands that have been re-trained to hold a makeup brush. Product picks and tips woven with a thread of elevated consciousness? There's nothing more beautiful than that.
Find five of the most inspiring beauty bloggers ahead — and prepare to feel uplifted.