I have been writing on the internet for nearly eight years. It started with personal blogging and then shifted to politics and policy to reflect the organizational work I was doing around reproductive justice. My tweets and Facebook statuses were just as full of strong opinions and heartfelt perspectives. During these years, I opened my laptop everyday expecting to read harsh criticisms and personal attacks in response to my works. It comes with the territory of making your stance on anything available to the public. But there has always been a line in the sand, one where my personal safety and privacy are put at risk like Kat’s was. In fact, I have seen that line crossed with so many women online that the fear of it happening to me has taken up permanent residence in consciousness.