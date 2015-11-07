Gamergate Abuse Memoir Coming To Big Screen

Zoe Quinn, the game designer who launched a thousand aggrieved male tweets, has sold the rights to her upcoming memoir about the harassment and abuse she faced during Gamergate to former Sony Pictures co-chair Amy Pascal.
Pascal confirmed today that she optioned the rights to Quinn’s book, entitled Crash Override: How To Save The Internet From Itself. Deadline writes that though formal negotiations have not yet started, Scarlett Johansson and other actresses have been dropping hints that they might like to play Quinn.
Quinn found herself at the center of a firestorm of controversy and abuse — including vicious death and rape threats — following a story published by an ex that touched off a debate about "ethics in video game journalism."
Quinn wrote, in her original book proposal, how gaming has gone more mainstream in recent history. She said that while most give "zero fucks" about the more inclusionary new nature of gaming, some diehards are still, "clinging onto the brand of Cheetos-and-Mountain-Dew exclusionary identity 'hardcore gamer.'"
Simon & Schuster imprint Touchstone will distribute Quinn’s memoir next September. The film has no set production start date.
