Blac Chyna Has Lawyered Up After Rob Kardashian's Revenge Porn Drama

The Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian drama could end up in court.
Chyna's lawyer, Walter Mosley, issued a statement to People suggesting that his client may take legal action against her ex, whose posting of explicit nudes to his since-deleted Instagram account yesterday would appear to be a violation of California's law against revenge porn. The misdemeanor comes with a penalty of up to six months in jail.
“I am exploring all legal remedies and protections available to my client at this time in attempts to best advise her on how she may want to proceed," Mosley, who also represents Amber Rose and Bachelor in Paradise's DeMario Jackson, told People.
If the images posted by Kardashian are indeed of Chyna, and were shared without her consent, there's a strong case for revenge porn. But that's not the only legal issue at stake here. Yesterday the reality star responded to her former fiancé's accusations that she had cheated on him by alleging that he had been physically violent, raising the possibility of a domestic violence case.
There's also the matter of the onetime couple's infant daughter, Dream. Kardashian threatened to keep the 7-month-old child away from Chyna, who is also mother to Tyga's 4-year-old son, King Cairo. Short of an amicable reconciliation — which seems unlikely at this point — Dream's parents seem set to have a tense custody battle overseen by lawyers.
Either way, it would be prudent for Kardashian to get his own legal team in order. There's sure to be some major fallout from yesterday's social media rampage, and it could be far beyond having his Instagram disabled.
