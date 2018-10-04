The Kavanaugh News Is Triggering AF — Especially For Women In Media

For Gabrielle Horton, 27, the recent news cycle has been draining. Horton, who works as a production and creative development intern in the podcasting industry, has been directly covering news and politics and, as a sexual assault and rape survivor, has felt retraumatized in doing so. “Watching the hearing, the vote, and just generally keeping up with the news cycle has also forced me to replay my own sexually violent encounters in my head more than usual,” Horton told Refinery29. On the day of the Kavanaugh hearing, Horton was glued to her C-SPAN all day. “For the most part, I wanted to be alone, and found myself in our office kitchen trying to both focus on what was transpiring in the committee room and also try[ing] to do my job as well.”