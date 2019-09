MeToo Sparked Important Conversations, But Do Women Believe Workplaces Are Changing?

Of course, it's going to take time, but the perception that things aren't changing can't be good for working women — particularly as it relates to the ambition gap and what it'll take to encourage more women to seek higher pay and executive positions. While most leaders agree that it's important to create inclusive workplaces for women, and increase diversity at conferences and on keynote stages, do women really feel accepted? Are they worried that they're being paid less? Treated unfairly? Discriminated against or passed over for promotion? And whether having children will mean both.