From #MeToo to WeToo: Rosanna Arquette Explains Where We Go From Here

Though I was not raped by Weinstein, as some of my sisters allegedly were, I was still assaulted and harassed. When I arrived at the Beverly Hills Hotel to meet him for dinner, and was sent upstairs to pick up a revised version of a script of a film I was supposed to star in, he opened the door wearing a bathrobe. First he put his hand on his neck, saying it was sore and that he needed a massage. I told him I could recommend a good masseuse. Then he grabbed my hand and put it on his neck; I yanked it away. He grabbed it again, and tried to put it on his erect penis. I yanked it away again. He threatened me, told me that I was making “a very big mistake” by rejecting him, named a famous actress and model, and said, “Look what I did for them.” I told him, “I’ll never be that girl.” As Ronan Farrow reported in The New Yorker , I was also spied on by Weinstein’s team of ex-Mossad agents. I was blackballed and gossiped about in my industry. One very famous director told me, twice, that he wanted to work with me but had been talked out of it. (Recently, when I saw him and asked him to tell that story publicly, he got nervous and flustered, then backtracked and said he didn’t remember saying it.) I lost some important years, and I’m still working to rebuild my career.