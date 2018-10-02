From #MeToo to WeToo: Rosanna Arquette Explains Where We Go From Here

My hope is that we can start to come from a place of compassion. Not to condone horrible behaviour — not at all — but to understand where it often comes from, how it happens, how it festers. We must come to a more nuanced view. I think about Harvey Weinstein, Kevin Spacey, and Louis CK, and I wonder: What happened in their lives that we ended up here? While certainly some of the alleged behaviour, like Kavanaugh’s, stems from a culture of toxic masculinity, in which young men are encouraged to drink heavily, mistreat women, and brag to other men about their sexual adventures, I also know that many of the men we have read about have suffered abuse. What happened to them as children? What kind of abuse did they suffer that has made them abuse women? They deserve to be punished for their actions, but we must also understand where those actions come from. This is how we begin to break the cycle of abuse that is bigger than all of us, the ramifications of which are so unbelievably destructive.