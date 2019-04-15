Cardi B Still Supports Bernie Sanders For President

It's going to be a long primary, but at least we probably don't have to worry about Cardi B's loyalties changing. During a recent red carpet interview with Variety, the rapper again expressed her support for Bernie Sanders, the socialist Vermont senator who's made a splash with young people in the past few years.
"Imma always be with Bernie," she said, adding, "Bernie don't say things to be cool. There's pictures of him being an activist from a very, very, very long time."
Cardi B hesitated to make an endorsement, but we've reached out to her team to ask whether she would appear at one of Sanders' rallies. We also reached out to the campaign for comment.
Cardi B says she's rooting for Bernie Sanders in the 2020 election (Watch) pic.twitter.com/WDwXhP69fA— Variety (@Variety) April 13, 2019
It seems Sanders and Cardi B have a mutual admiration. In 2016, she told her fans to, "Vote for Daddy Bernie, bitch." Last year, after she called Franklin D. Roosevelt "the real 'Make America Great Again' president because if it weren't for him, older Americans wouldn't even get Social Security," Sanders backed her up. "Cardi B is right," he wrote on Twitter. "If we are really going to make America great we need to strengthen Social Security so that seniors are able to retire with the dignity they deserve."
Thanks to @iamcardib for calling attention to the importance of Social Security. pic.twitter.com/bJdt9Oxzzf— Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) April 18, 2018
Cardi B has been outspoken about politics for a while. She supported the progressive actress and education activist Cynthia Nixon for governor of New York in 2018. In the middle of the seemingly interminable government shutdown in January, she released a video talking about how fed up she is with Trump and his wall. She declined to perform at the Super Bowl in solidarity with Colin Kaepernick and the Black Lives Matter movement.
During the interview, Cardi also said that she liked a speech by Ohio representative and presidential candidate Tim Ryan, because he talked about the importance of universal healthcare. On the subject of Trump, she said she didn't want to "get political" because she has a current court case, but did say, "I just hate him."
