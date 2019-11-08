Here’s Who All The Democratic Freshman Congresswomen Are Endorsing For President

When it comes to endorsements, which are a way that powerful members of a party influence both voters and each other, former Vice President Joe Biden wins the "endorsement primary" by a long shot, according to FiveThirtyEight.
But when you look at only the endorsements of Democratic freshmen congresswomen — the most diverse class in history that has already shaken up D.C. — support for Biden disappears, and instead Sen. Elizabeth Warren takes first place, followed by Sen. Bernie Sanders. This speaks to the changing values of the Democratic Party, as well as to the rise in women politicians endorsing Warren; on Friday, she received dozens of state representative, state senator, and local endorsements, as well as from Black Womxn For, an organization of Black women leaders from around the country.
Ahead, we'll keep a running list of who the freshman women in the U.S. House and Senate are endorsing in the 2020 Democratic primary. We will update this story as more information becomes available.
Sen. Elizabeth Warren
Rep. Lori Trahan (Massachusetts), Feb. 9: Trahan joined Warren at her presidential-campaign kickoff rally back in February. "For too long, Washington has tinkered around the edges of our most pressing issues while the middle class struggles just to stay afloat," Trahan said in a statement. "No more. I am proud to stand with Sen. Warren in this fight to restore decency and a sense of our common values to the presidency and put a worker-focused economic agenda front and center." In October, Warren returned the favor by endorsing Trahan in her reelection bid.
Rep. Deb Haaland (New Mexico), July 30: "Elizabeth has been a great friend to me, and more importantly a great partner for Indian Country," Haaland, who is one of two Native American women in Congress, tweeted. Haaland's endorsement reportedly split the Native American community because of a part controversy regarding her claims of Cherokee ancestry. Warren has cosponsored Savanna's Act, which would improve federal response to the epidemic of violence against Native American women. Together, Warren and Haaland have released a proposal to "protect tribal sovereignty and make investments in Indian Country."
Rep. Katie Porter (California), Oct. 26: "I’m excited to continue this fight for the middle-class with my friend and mentor. Elizabeth is the person I trust to take on corruption in Washington and I’m proud to announce my endorsement," Porter tweeted. Porter reportedly held out on making her endorsement for a while because she considers both fellow Californian Sen. Kamala Harris and Warren her mentors and has long-standing relationships with them. Both endorsed her in her 2018 run for Congress. "I adore Elizabeth and Kamala," Porter told HuffPost recently. "I think either of them would be terrific presidents. I’m very enthusiastic and supportive of both of them, and that’s where it stands."
Rep. Ayanna Pressley (Massachusetts), Nov. 6: Pressley endorsed and recently hit the campaign trail with Warren. "I have seen Ms. Warren in small church basements and in packed gymnasiums," Pressley said in a video announcement. "And she is consistent. She never loses sight of the people. You’ve all heard about the senator’s plans — but here’s the thing. Her plans are about power: who has it, who refuses to let it go, and who deserves more of it." While some Sen. Bernie Sanders supporters had strong words for her on Twitter for splitting from the rest of the Squad, who all endorsed Sanders, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez responded to her tweet with a single purple heart showing that while they may differ politically, they're still friends.
Sen. Kamala Harris
Rep. Jahana Hayes (Connecticut), July 3: While Harris is second in endorsements after Biden overall, among freshman Congresswomen only Hayes has backed her so far. In an op-ed for Essence, Hayes, a former teacher, praised Harris' policies, such as giving teachers a raise. "Informed by her upbringing, Kamala has presented a policy agenda focused on increasing access for ALL Americans, lifting families up to ensure no child has to be told that something is not possible," Hayes wrote.
Sen. Amy Klobuchar
Rep. Angie Craig (Minnesota), Feb. 10: In a video from the Minnesota senator's snowy presidential kickoff rally, Craig said, "We need a little bit of Midwest common sense in the White House."
Proud to endorse #AmyforAmerica and put a little Midwest common sense in the White House. pic.twitter.com/NllKD4MKcu— Angie Craig (@AngieCraigMN) February 10, 2019
Sen. Bernie Sanders
Rep. Ilhan Omar (Minnesota), Oct. 15: At a rally in Minnesota, the Somali-American congresswoman said she was "honored to stand with the son of a Jewish refugee who survived genocide." Sanders has consistently defended Omar against anti-Muslim attacks and accusations that she is an anti-Semite.
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (New York), Oct. 19: One of the most sought-after endorsements in progressive politics, Ocasio-Cortez has admitted that choosing between Warren and Sanders would be tough. But ultimately Sanders aligns more with her socialist ideas and the diverse, working-class movement she is seeking to build. She endorsed him at a rally in Queens, his first since surviving a heart attack.
"Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rep. Ilhan Omar, and Rep. Rashida Tlaib have always lead with courage by unwaveringly fighting for the working people of our country, and their endorsement of Sen. Bernie Sanders is no exception," Belén Sisa, Bernie 2020 Latino press secretary, told Refinery29. "These women are leading by example, showing that the only way we'll defeat Trump and gain justice for all is by coming together and building a multi-racial coalition that will go far beyond this election, which is exactly what Bernie is doing."
Rep. Rashida Tlaib (Michigan), Oct. 27: Tlaib, who calls Sanders "Amo Bernie" ("Amo" means "uncle" in Arabic), praised Sanders for defending the Squad against attacks. "I think Amo Bernie, when he saw, not just myself but my other sisters in service being attacked by this president, this bully, for him there was no hesitation," Tlaib said in a video announcing her endorsement. "He jumped on board and said, 'What can I do to uplift you all? What can I do to support you all?'"
Sen. Cory Booker
Rep. Mikie Sherrill (New Jersey), Feb. 21: "He has fought for criminal justice reform and to strengthen middle-class families, and I know first-hand from working with him while at the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Newark that he will continue that fight for all Americans as President of the United States," Sherrill said in a statement.
Beto O’Rourke (Dropped Out)
Rep. Veronica Escobar (Texas), March 14
Jay Inslee (Dropped Out)
Rep. Kim Schrier (Washington), May 23
Members of Congress who have not endorsed anyone:
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (Arizona)
Sen. Jacky Rosen (Nevada)
Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick (Arizona)
Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell (Florida)
Rep. Donna Shalala (Florida)
Rep. Lucy McBath (Georgia)
Rep. Lauren Underwood (Illinois)
Rep. Abby Finkenauer (Iowa)
Rep. Cindy Axne (Iowa)
Rep. Sharice Davids (Kansas)
Rep. Elissa Slotkin (Michigan)
Rep. Haley Stevens (Michigan)
Rep. Susie Lee (Nevada)
Rep. Xochitl Torres Small (New Mexico)
Rep. Kendra Horn (Oklahoma)
Rep. Madeleine Dean (Pennsylvania)
Rep. Chrissy Houlahan (Pennsylvania)
Rep. Lizzie Fletcher (Texas)
Rep. Sylvia Garcia (Texas)
Rep. Elaine Luria (Virginia)
Rep. Abigail Spanberger (Virginia)
Rep. Jennifer Wexton (Virginia)
