This night is key in the path to determining who the Democratic nominee will be. Before any polls closed on Tuesday evening, pundits declared this a race between Sen. Bernie Sanders and former VP Joe Biden, given Sanders' wins in New Hampshire and Nevada and Biden's sweep in South Carolina this past Saturday. This is exactly how it's playing out, with supporters of Sen. Elizabeth Warren disappointed in the results, arguing that the media has created a self-fulfilling prophecy around "electability" that discounts women . Warren has indicated that she will stay in the race, asking supporters to "keep up the momentum" for upcoming primaries.