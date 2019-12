Democrats Could Flip The Senate In 2020. Kirsten Gillibrand Wants To Be Behind That Effort.

In addition to liberating the White House of Trump, flipping the Senate — and ousting Sen. Mitch McConnell, the majority leader — is of utmost importance to Democrats in 2020. This is because the Senate has become where transformative, ambitious House bills go to die under McConnell’s leadership. While McConnell blames the Democratic-majority House for only focusing on impeachment, they’ve actually been passing scores of important legislation, including a sweeping anti-corruption bill, a background checks bill, the Paycheck Fairness Act, and the Equality Act to protect LGBTQ+ rights. All of them are currently sitting in limbo on the Kentucky senator’s desk . If the Democrats keep the House in 2020 (which they are poised to do), they want to actually get things done. And, if a Democrat wins the White House in 2020, without a Democratic Senate many of her plans won’t become reality. Then again, if Trump is reelected, recapturing the Senate would give Democrats control over the budget and legislative agenda, as well as the ability to vote against far-right extremist judicial nominees