Why Amy Klobuchar’s Endorsement Of Joe Biden Could Change Everything

While Klobuchar’s campaign was never explicitly feminist, as one of the first women to run for president ever, she built an important template for future candidates with her assertiveness and refusal to back down in arguments. During the debates, Klobuchar sparred with Buttigieg on everything from the inherent sexist double standard of his lack of political experience to her voting record — and never let him have the last word. (Who could forget, "I wish everyone was as perfect as you, Pete" during the Nevada Democratic debate ?) Perhaps it's unsurprising, then, that she didn't let him steal her dropout thunder — announcing that she's leaving the race a day after him so as not to be lost in the news cycle.