In Nevada, Klobuchar admitted to forgetting the President of Mexico’s name , and was defended by Elizabeth Warren, who said policy is more important than an occasional slip-up. Buttigieg, however, took that as an opportunity to highlight her forgetfulness as a troubling sign that she’s not prepared to be president. He proclaimed that it’s a piece of knowledge that any candidate must know, especially someone like Klobuchar with “Washington experience” (hitting back at her for her comments about his lack thereof). “You’re staking your candidacy on your Washington experience,” Buttigieg said during the debate. “You’re on the committee that oversees border security. You’re on the committee that does trade. You’re literally part of the committee that’s overseeing these things. And you were not able to speak to literally the first thing about the politics of the country to our south?” Klobuchar didn’t respond to this kindly, for obvious reasons. "Are you trying to say that I’m dumb? Or are you mocking me here, Pete?" she asked.