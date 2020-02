The Power Of Elizabeth Warren Forces Bloomberg To Release Women From NDAs

Several lawsuits have been filed over the years against Bloomberg’s company by women blaming him for fostering a culture of sexual harassment and degradation, reports the Washington Post. Warren pulled no punches when she called the purpose of these NDAs into question . She asked why Bloomberg was unwilling to release women in his company from the agreements if their stories were as unharmful to his reputation, as he claimed. At the Las Vegas debate, Bloomberg maintained that all of the NDAs were signed consensually, adding, “They signed those agreements, and we’ll live with it.” To Warren, that answer wasn’t good enough and she kept after it, even offering to write a template release agreement herself