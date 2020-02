At the end of the ‘90s, a former employee, Sekiko Sakai Garrison, sued Bloomberg and his company for workplace discrimination, as reported by The Washington Post . She alleged that Bloomberg made numerous sexist comments over the years, including, "Why didn’t they ask you to be in the picture? I guess they saw your face” and “What, is the guy dumb and blind? What the hell is he marrying you for?” Other comments alleged in the suit included Bloomberg telling Garrison to “kill it,” which she interpreted as being about her pregnancy, and that Bloomberg asked a woman employee, after he was unhappy with the way a meeting had gone, "If [the clients] told you to lay down and strip naked so they could fuck you, would you do that too?"