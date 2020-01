One member of the crowd wonders aloud if the Klobuchar campaigners are scared their boss will be upset if her backdrop isn’t perfect. They’ve obviously seen the news reports — like the one about how she got so angry at a staffer for not bringing a fork for her salad that she used a hair comb to prove her point — that frame her personality as domineering and her management style as borderline cruel. But it’s also not hard to hear the faint tone of sexism when you read about Klobuchar’s alleged actions . Would we be so hard on a man for behaving this way? And, as The Atlantic proposed , is the fact that she’s a woman helping her weather the whispers of her bad behavior more easily? She's not combative or defensive when I ask her about the “blunt” tendencies that led to some of these unflattering reports. Instead, she's direct and kind.