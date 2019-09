"The best way I can describe it is sort of like Navy SEALs training," Zach Rodvold, who worked on Klobuchar's first U.S. Senate campaign in 2006 and headed her Minnesota office from 2007 to 2009, told the Star Tribune . "It’s not intended to be fun. It’s hard. But what you get from it is you become very, very good at what you do." He said he has seen Klobuchar throw a pen in frustration (another staffer told BuzzFeed she almost accidentally hit them with a flying binder), and that there were times he thought she had unreasonably high expectations, but also that she was funny, charismatic, and worked harder than anyone else.