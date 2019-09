From her role on The Apprentice to her executive-level position in the Trump Organization to her current job as a top White House aide , it is arguable that many of the positions Trump has been given have been tied to her last name and family connections. Even her early days as a model come courtesy of brand-name recognition of her family. A 1997 New York Times article about Trump’s then-burgeoning career pointed out that some modeling agencies “raised an eyebrow” over her high-profile gigs and questioned whether she would be on “catwalks and magazine covers if not for her famous last name.” In fact, one of her first modeling jobs was co-hosting Miss Teen USA, which, along with Miss USA, was owned by Donald Trump until he ran for president