The Good, The Bad & The Confusing From Ivanka Trump In 2017

2017 solidified Ivanka Trump's status as one of the most powerful first children in the history of the United States.
The first daughter left the comforts of her home in New York City to relocate to Washington, D.C. with her family, where she eventually joined her father's administration as a special assistant to the president. She's had a hand helping shape her father's agenda, though she took on a huge portfolio of her own.
Throughout it all, Ivanka has been perhaps one of the most divisive figures of the Trump era: She's adored by many, who see her as the embodiment of brains and beauty, an ideal success story, and a role model who advocates for women. On the flip side, she's derided by critics who hoped she would be a moderating force in the White House but now see her as someone who enables what they think is her father's destructive policies.
For her, the criticism is just "noise" that she won't pay attention to, which has been proven by her uncanny ability to compartmentalize and push forward with her plans. Which means that her 2017 has been quite eventful to say the least.
We tried to break down what this year was like for Ivanka Trump — but this list is, of course, incomplete. (The first daughter was unable to comment for this story). However, we've compiled a breakdown of some of the most important moments that marked her 2017 — based on news reports, her social media, and White House events.