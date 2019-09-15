New Sexual Assault Allegation Reignites Calls For Brett Kavanaugh’s Impeachment

Now the Radical Left Democrats and their Partner, the LameStream Media, are after Brett Kavanaugh again, talking loudly of their favorite word, impeachment. He is an innocent man who has been treated HORRIBLY. Such lies about him. They want to scare him into turning Liberal!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 15, 2019
Last year the Kavanaugh nomination was rammed through the Senate without a thorough examination of the allegations against him. Confirmation is not exoneration, and these newest revelations are disturbing. Like the man who appointed him, Kavanaugh should be impeached.— Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) September 15, 2019
I sat through those hearings. Brett Kavanaugh lied to the U.S. Senate and most importantly to the American people. He was put on the Court through a sham process and his place on the Court is an insult to the pursuit of truth and justice.— Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) September 15, 2019
He must be impeached.
It’s more clear than ever that Brett Kavanaugh lied under oath. He should be impeached.— Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) September 15, 2019
And Congress should review the failure of the Department of Justice to properly investigate the matter. https://t.co/Yg1eh0CkNl