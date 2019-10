New Sexual Assault Allegation Reignites Calls For Brett Kavanaugh’s Impeachment

Stier reportedly notified senators and the FBI that he had witnessed the event Ramirez recounted while the hearings were ongoing; however, it was not looked into. The investigation into Ramirez’s statements revealed that at least seven other people knew about the event long before Kavanaugh would ever become a federal judge. While Ramirez was reportedly interviewed by the FBI and deemed credible, Ramirez’s lawyer said the allegations were not looked into further and Kavanaugh was confirmed in a vote of 50-48 on October 6, 2018.