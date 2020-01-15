Amy Klobuchar has the receipts when it comes to foreign policy.
.@amyklobuchar never met a question she can't answer succinctly and with the right tone and cadence.— adrienneelrod (@adrienneelrod) January 15, 2020
Bernie Sanders is low-key on a roll.
Elizabeth Warren takes the classy route — and says women can and will win.
Amy Klobuchar jumps on the bandwagon, talking about her wins.
Elizabeth Warren doubles down on childcare for all.
Here's your daily reminder that childcare is an issue of reproductive freedom and justice. #DemDebate— ilyse hogue (@ilyseh) January 15, 2020
Amy Klobuchar speaks directly to the "sandwich generation."
🌈 Amy Klobuchar is right that unless we address the cost of long term care ASAP a lot of us are going to go bankrupt taking care of our parents 🌈— Erin 🔮 Ryan (@morninggloria) January 15, 2020
Tom Steyer has officially come out to play.
Pete Buttigieg's standing with Black voters gets called into question again.
In conclusion...
What we didn't talk about that @ewarren brings up:— Melody Hampton (she/her) (@MelodyyHampton) January 15, 2020
Disability
Gun violence
Poverty
Trans women/trans women of color
Farmers
Mental illness
Debt
