How Elizabeth Warren’s Plan For Workers’ Rights Would Help Women

Warren's plan, among other things, would extend federal labor and safety protections to farm and domestic workers, who are not covered by laws such as the National Labor Relations Act . "Some of these exclusions date back to objections from Southern segregationist politicians in the 1930s, who did not want these workers (in many cases, disproportionately women and people of color both then and still today) to have basic worker protections," Warren's campaign said in a statement. "These exclusions hurt millions of workers and have no justification."