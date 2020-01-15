When will the eyebrow artist explain what happened tonight— Jenée (@jdesmondharris) January 15, 2020
Ok but is her eyebrow falling or is it just me ? #DemDebate #AmyKlobuchar pic.twitter.com/YBFpBRhShV— meliZa (@mels_121) January 15, 2020
And, this isn’t the first time people have commented on the senator's appearance, either. During the last debate, her bang's were the object of attention and speculation across the Twitterverse, particularly due to the fact that they would slightly shake every time the senator spoke. Her bangs caught so much attention that they were mentioned in the Saturday Night Live cold open. “Look, I could say a lot about the issues we’ve talked about tonight,” said beloved SNL alum Rachel Dratch who portrayed Klobuchar. “But the sad thing is, you’re not listening to a word I’m saying because you’re just watching my hair dance on my forehead.”