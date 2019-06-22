There are just some risks we aren’t willing to take in life. Ordering fish from a fast food restaurant? Nope. Telling a room of Game of Thrones fans that we actually liked the series finale? Never. And messing with the shape of our eyebrows? You'll catch us dead first. We know all too well the dreadful aftermath of over-plucking, and we consider our eyebrows sacred territory. That's why we typically turn to the professionals for anything that has to do with our arches.
But you can, in fact, shape your brows at home — without any regrets — and the entire process is as easy as filling in your eyebrows with makeup. Ahead, we talked to the professionals to get a step-by-step guide to tweezing your brows at home. But keep in mind: Even if you master this DIY brow routine, you should still see an expert occasionally for fine-tuning. "Try to go at least twice a year, minimum, to see a professional for a check-in," says celebrity brow stylist Joey Healy.
In between those appointments, you can follow this five-step grooming regimen from the pros for gorgeous brows.
