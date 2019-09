But other staffers have praised her for the high standards and expectations she has for her office, and for being a great mentor who's always there for them through major life events. And even though this behavior is clearly unacceptable for any boss, some have argued that there are gendered overtones in how her management style is discussed and the fact that it's overshadowing her presidential run. Consider that Klobuchar is high on the list of " worst bosses " in Congress because of her high staff turnover — but also that, according to Vox , in 2016 about a third of female senators were considered worse bosses than about 96% of male senators. Sounds like there might be another factor involved.