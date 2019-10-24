Pete Buttigieg Is Making A Big Push To Win Over Women. Will It Work?

"Part of this, I think, is a terminology issue. Many of the same voters who say they support Medicare for All also say they're against eliminating private plans. Once we get past that, what's the right answer for most Americans? I think this is a better policy, and it has the advantage of being paid for. It also respects people's decisions, and it will be easier to sell to the American people. I think there needs to be some humility in our policy, the idea of putting it to the test. For some Americans it may be the right answer, for others it won't be. That's all I'm arguing for, and I think most Democrats and Americans are with me on this."