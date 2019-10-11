5 Women Share Their Stories Of Pregnancy Discrimination

“My son was two months early, and I had several weeks with him in the NICU and then just two weeks at home with him. I was on leave for six weeks total, and it’s important to point out that I never exhausted my entire sick-days bank, never mind dip into the Family and Medical Leave Act (FMLA). But when I came back from leave, the chief told me I need to ride with an FTO (field training officer) when I’m on patrol, even though I had been with the department for years. There’s no precedent of him doing this with anyone else. It was humiliating. Here I was, being basically babysat by a guy whom I outranked. (Of course, he loved it.) At some point, my sergeant pushed back, so thankfully this didn’t carry on for long.