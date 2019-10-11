5 Women Share Their Stories Of Pregnancy Discrimination

When I disclosed my pregnancy to the leadership, one of the execs told me it’s a bit ‘disappointing’ that I wouldn’t be focusing on my career anymore, but he understood because, ‘That’s what girls do.’
Hannah Mamuszka, 42, Lexington, MA, CEO at a diagnostics company
When it comes to female bartenders, they expect you to look a certain way. They want a young, pretty bartender who will keep people at the bar drinking longer. I mean, if you’re a drunk guy trying to escape your family a little bit, they span at eight months pregnant your sex appeal is gone.
Serena Geokan, 40, Weymouth, MA, PhD student
There’s also a fear, especially in my small industry, that if you file a lawsuit against a company it’s not going to be very easy for you to get a job in the future. Everyone knows everyone and there’s a lot of chatter.
Melanie D’Arrigo, 38, Port Washington, NY, activist running for Congress in NY-3
When I came back from leave, the chief told me I need to ride with an FTO (field training officer), even though I had been with the department for years. It was humiliating. Here I was, being basically babysat by a guy whom I outranked.
Sarah Cailean, 45, Philadelphia, criminal behaviorist and investigator
The exec loudly said, ‘Eww...babies scare me.’I quit her toxic culture six months later.