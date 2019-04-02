Pregnant & Fired: How To Find A New Job When You’re Expecting

Vanessa Gonzalez experienced this legal gray area first hand after she was forced out of her job as a project manager at an advertising agency while on maternity leave in 2013. Gonzalez took a leave of absence from her job, covered under the Family and Medical Leave Act (FMLA), in May with a return date at the end of September. A week before her leave ended, Gonzalez’s manager informed her that her position was being relocated from Los Angeles, CA to the company’s Dallas, TX headquarters and that she was no longer needed. “I was angry and upset but mostly scared,” Gonzalez told Refinery29. “I was with the organization for six years and felt betrayed. I had a three-month-old and was out of a job.”