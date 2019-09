Donating Vacation Days So Co-Workers Can Have Maternity Leave Is Not A Solution

Donating vacation days so co-workers can have a longer maternity leave with pay should not be the solution. The U.S. is the only developed country that doesn't guarantee paid maternity leave . For many, the worry is not just about having enough time to adjust to a major life change, but also that they can't afford to take unpaid leave. A study published in the American Journal of Public Health found that only 47.5% of women who took time off after the birth of a child were paid for it. In the U.S., maternity leave is a luxury that many women can't afford.