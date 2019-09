Money Talks: A Look At Female Donors’ Favorite Presidential Candidates

Kamala Harris counts women as 53% of her donor base and has raised $6.6 million from 8,633 donors, Elizabeth Warren counts women as 50% of her donor base and has raised $3.8 million from 12,271 donors, and Amy Klobuchar counts women as 47% of her donor base and has raised $2.5 million from 2,663 donors. Gillibrand, who recently left the race, touted her 55%-female donor base as an asset, and had founded female donor circles in several cities around the country — circles many of whose members then went on to donate to the other female candidates, a strategy Gillibrand supported. “‘If you want a woman to be on the ticket, give to all of them.’ That’s what she always says,” Stefanie Conahan, Gillibrand’s finance director, told Politico in April. By contrast, candidates like Bernie Sanders, Joe Biden, and Pete Buttigieg all have a female donor base in the 30-40% range.