Finally, a real question on reproductive rights. (Could it be all the women moderators?) Klobuchar led the answers with a familiar battle cry: "We need to codify Roe v. Wade." (Hear, hear.) Maddow then asked Warren about Gov. John Bel Edwards, the anti-abortion Democrat Louisiana just reelected: Is there a place for people like him in the Democratic Party? Warren’s response: Not an unequivocal no, but a promise to fight for abortion rights. "If someone makes abortion illegal, rich women will still get abortions," she said. Warren went on to list all of the people that are involved in supporting a woman during her abortion: her mother, her partner, her friends, but emphasized that "the one entity that should not be in the middle of that decision is the government." At the end of the discussion, Sanders had an ally moment: "This is a time in American history when the men of this country must stand with the women."