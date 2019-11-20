Here’s How To Watch Tonight’s Democratic Debate

It's time for Democratic debate number five (of twelve!), this time with a whopping ten candidates, down from an even-more-whopping twelve in October. This month's debate will take place at the Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta, GA and will be co-hosted by MSNBC and The Washington Post. It is the first debate to have exclusively women moderators — Rachel Maddow, Andrea Mitchell, Ashley Parker, and Kristen Welker.
To qualify for the November debate, candidates needed to reach three percent of support in at least four early states or polls recognized by the DNC and have at least 165,000 unique donors. Tonight's debate will feature Senator Elizbeth Warren, Former Vice President Joe Biden, Senator Bernie Sanders, Senator Kamala Harris, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Senator Cory Booker, entrepreneur Andrew Yang, Representative Tulsi Gabbard, Senator Amy Klobuchar, and hedge fund manager Tom Steyer.
What time is the Democratic debate tonight?
Coverage will go live on MSNBC at 8 p.m. EST, though the debate is not scheduled to begin until 9 p.m. The debate should run until 11 p.m.
Can I watch the Democratic debate on TV? What channel?
Yes. This debate will be on MSNBC and will be live-blogged on NBCNews.com.
Can I stream the Democratic Debate online if I don’t have cable?
Yes. Lucky for us non-cable-having millennials, both MSNBC.com and washingtonpost.com will be streaming the debate for free. You can also watch it on the MSNBC and Washington Post apps.
What happens after this debate?
There will be one more debate in 2019, at UCLA, and then six more in 2020. To qualify for the next debate, candidates will need to be polling at 4% and have at least 200,000 unique donors.
