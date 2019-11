Kamala Harris Reminds Democrats “Justice Is On The Ballot” With Fiery Speech

This is a welcome boon in the face of recent reports that her campaign is losing momentum. On Friday evening, around the time of her speech, news broke that Harris’ campaign shuttered three out of four campaign offices and fired her field organizers in New Hampshire, which also happens to be the first state to hold primary elections. Harris has been struggling in the polls in the Granite State, falling from 9% support in July to 3% , according to a CNN and University of New Hampshire poll released on Tuesday. A campaign spokesperson told CNN the move is part of Harris’ plan to focus her resources in Iowa.