Even Texans Don't Agree With Their Lax Gun Laws

At about the same time that Texas passed a concealed carry law, I moved back to Texas. It was 2015. The law allowed licensed firearms to be hidden and carried by people into any place, and it also included a provision allowing private property owners to opt-out if they posted a notice. I'm from Texas, and I grew up a suburb that was very Friday Night Lights. While I never shot a gun, being around firearms for hunting or sport was the norm. Kids came to school with shotguns in their gun rack (until that was made illegal). But this law felt like a step too far for me. The way gun rights were being handled was disturbing. I vowed that I would only shop at stores and eat at restaurants that opted out of it . I still won’t set foot in a Walmart, where you can not only conceal a firearm but buy one and the ammunition to go with it, as well as several grocery chains and restaurants. But thank god Costco, Target, and Trader Joe’s “strongly discourage” firearms.