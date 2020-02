Earlier in the evening, as it was becoming clear that Warren was unlikely to win in New Hampshire, she also made a speech — and she also gave a boost to the other woman candidate. "Right now, it is clear that Sen. Sanders and Mayor Buttigieg had strong nights," she said . "I also want to congratulate my friend and colleague Amy Klobuchar for showing just how wrong the pundits can be when they count a woman out." Toward the end of the speech, she added, "Amy and I are the only candidates in this race who are not billionaires or supported by super PACs."