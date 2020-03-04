Story from News

Watch The Moment Symone Sanders & Jill Biden Took Down A Protestor To Protect Joe Biden

Natalie Gontcharova
Photo: JP Yim / Stringer
At least as of late Tuesday night, Joe Biden seems to be having an extraordinary Super Tuesday, with results that surprised many including victories in states Sen. Bernie Sanders won in the 2016 Democratic presidential primary. (Huge states California and Texas are still too early to call.) But as he was making a victory speech in L.A., there was another unexpected development: A protestor with a sign reading “Let Dairy Die” stormed the stage, leaving Biden visibly shaken.
That’s when Dr. Jill Biden, the former VP’s wife, and his senior advisor Symone Sanders swooped in, shoving the protestor out of the way. Sanders sprinted to drag them away, a moment that caused her name to trend on Twitter. Praise and memes comparing Sanders to a “pro-bowl linebacker” came in left and right. 
This isn't the first time Dr. Biden protected her husband on the campaign trail. In February, she bounced a heckler out of a campaign event in New Hampshire while Biden was giving a speech.
Of her bodyguard moment, Sanders, who supported Sen. Bernie Sanders in his 2016 primary race against Hillary Clinton and was met with criticism from progressives when she chose to accept her high-visibility position on Biden’s campaign, only had this to say: “I broke a nail.”
Here’s more footage of Sanders dealing with the protestor.
The moment set off a conversation about how the Democratic frontrunners need Secret Service protection given that moments like this are not infrequent.
