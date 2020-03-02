I sound like a broken record at this point but seriously we need to all get around the only candidate that has a clear path towards beating Trump.— Trinity🌹🐝 (@LeftyTrinity) March 2, 2020
I have made the switch. I supported Biden, Pete, & Warren but I know what is at stake, let’s unify around Bernie.#PeteToBernie
I was all set to vote for Pete on Tuesday, #ThankYouPete. But, I have had to rethink my vote in the final moments before this election. And, I can see no way forward that beats Trump except @BernieSanders. My cervix is now a #BernieBro! #SuperTuesday #PeteToBernie— Guardian Jenny 🐳 🌈 (@BoycottJapan) March 2, 2020
The Bernie campaign is about inclusion. This is a multigenerational & multiracial coalition of working class people, anybody who wants to join the fight can.— Dy🌹✊🏿 (@DynastyClaire) March 2, 2020
I was a Hillary supporter in 2016 and the Bernie community welcomed me with open arms. Let’s win this.#PeteToBernie