Bernie Sanders Won The Nevada Caucuses Thanks To Young & Latino Voters

A major factor in Sanders’ Nevada success was the Latino vote , which makes up 19% of the state’s electorate. Sanders pulled in half of the Latino vote, according to Vox, which could be a sign of the success he will have in states with a high Latino population in the general election, as well as in the next set of states that will vote on Super Tuesday, which include Texas and California. Sanders already earned a majority of the Latino vote in both the Iowa caucuses and New Hampshire primary.