Cardi B & Bernie Sanders Are Teaming Up For A Very Exciting Project

Rapper and political powerhouse Cardi B is filming a campaign video with everyone's favorite curmudgeonly Democratic socialist and 2020 presidential hopeful Sen. Bernie Sanders.
"We (are) working on a way to involve more young people in the political process," Sanders told CNN in an interview ahead of the shoot. "The future of America depends on young people. They are voting in large numbers, but not large enough numbers."
In the past, Cardi has been outspoken on issues such as healthcare, this year's government shutdown, and gun safety laws. The Bronx-born rapper is also a fanatical student of U.S. history, telling GQ earlier this year that she has an encyclopedic knowledge of American presidents and loves Franklin D. Roosevelt. "First of all," she told the magazine, "he helped us get over the Depression, all while he was in a wheelchair. Like, this man was suffering from polio at the time of his presidency, and yet all he was worried about was trying to make America great — make America great again for real. He's the real 'Make America Great Again,' because if it wasn't for him, old people wouldn't even get Social Security."
Cardi has also been feeling the Bern for a while. Earlier this month, she tweeted: "I been reading about Bernie Sanders and I'm really sad how we let him down in 2016. This man been fighting for equal rights, HUMAN rights for such along time. Seeing this country become a better place been really his passion for a long time not a new front for a campaign."
On Monday evening, Cardi posted a picture on Instagram of her meeting with Sanders. She added that she had picked a selection of questions from her followers and plans to pose them to the Vermont senator.
Not me, US. Thank you Senator Bernie Sanders for sitting with me and sharing your plans on how you will change this country. A couple of weeks ago I asked my followers if you had the opportunity to have a question answered by a democratic candidate what would it be ? I got a lot of submission and selected the most popular questions to get answered. Stay tuned to see how he will fight for economic, racial, and social justice for all. Together, let’s build a movement of young people to transform this country.LETS LEARN OUR CANDIDATES!
"Not me, US," she wrote in her Instagram caption, echoing Sanders' popular campaign slogan. "Thank you Senator Bernie Sanders for sitting with me and sharing your plans on how you will change this country. ... Stay tuned to see how he will fight for economic, racial, and social justice for all. Together, let’s build a movement of young people to transform this country."
Refinery29 reached out to the Bernie Sanders campaign and Cardi B for comment. We'll update this story when we hear back.
