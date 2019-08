Cardi B & Bernie Sanders Are Teaming Up For A Very Exciting Project

In the past, Cardi has been outspoken on issues such as healthcare, this year's government shutdown, and gun safety laws . The Bronx-born rapper is also a fanatical student of U.S. history, telling GQ earlier this year that she has an encyclopedic knowledge of American presidents and loves Franklin D. Roosevelt. "First of all," she told the magazine, "he helped us get over the Depression, all while he was in a wheelchair. Like, this man was suffering from polio at the time of his presidency, and yet all he was worried about was trying to make America great — make America great again for real. He's the real 'Make America Great Again,' because if it wasn't for him, old people wouldn't even get Social Security."