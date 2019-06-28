The Key Moments From The Second Presidential Primary Debate

Biden, Bernie, and Kamala — oh my. Here we go again. With the first night of the Democratic primary debate wrapped up, we’ll be tuning into round two tonight, which will feature the two old white men leading in most polls: Sen. Bernie Sanders and former Vice President Joe Biden.
Also on the roster for tonight are Sen. Kamala Harris, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, Sen. Michael Bennet, former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper, Rep. Eric Swalwell, Andrew Yang, and Marianne Williamson. Without opening statements, each candidate will have 60 seconds to answer questions and 30 seconds to respond to any follow-ups, putting them under immense pressure to stand out in a crowded field of 2020 hopefuls.
Whether or not you decide to watch, read on to find out the most important moments of the second Democratic primary debate of the 2020 presidential election. We'll continue to update this story as the night goes on.
Candidates begin the night by attacking Trump.
It took exactly five minutes into the debate before candidates decided to attack the rival not in the room: President Donald Trump. While their counterparts in the first night of the debate mentioned POTUS a handful of times, former Vice President Joe Biden attacked him on his first turn. "Donald Trump thinks Wall Street built America," he said. "Ordinary, middle-class Americans built America."
Sen. Kamala Harris moved in with criticism of Trump and his decision to sign the Republican tax legislation, saying the measure added $1 trillion to the American debt. Sanders weighed in as well, calling the president a "phony," a "pathological liar," and "racist." He added: "That's how we beat Trump. We expose him for the fraud that he is."
Biden: “I'm still hanging on to that torch.”
California Rep. Eric Swalwell, 38, took aim at Biden, saying that 32 years ago the former Veep came to his classroom and said it was time to "pass on the torch" to the new generation of political leaders. He asked whether the same held true today, saying: "If we’re going to solve issues, pass the torch." Biden, who will turn 78 two weeks after the 2020 presidential election, was unfazed. “I'm still hanging on to that torch,” he said, before launching into a description of his education platform.
Momala tells the kids no one is interested in watching a "food fight."
After the exchange between Swallwell and Biden led to multiple candidates arguing over whether age should have any bearing on someone's ability to lead the country, Sen. Kamala Harris put a stop to the drama. "America does not want to witness a food fight," she said, "they want to know how we're going to get food on their table."
Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand won't be interrupted.
While the male candidates have happily bickered, interrupted, and yelled over each other two nights on a row, the women have had to toe the line between being firm or risk coming off as rude. (Thanks, patriarchy!) But Gillibrand was having none of it when Sen. Michael Bennet tried to hijack her chance to speak about her support for universal healthcare. She said: "No, it's my turn!" Bennet backed off.
“No, it’s my turn,” @SenGillibrand says as she is interrupted, speaking for women in meetings across America— Caitlin Huey-Burns (@CHueyBurns) June 28, 2019
When asked if their healthcare plans would cover undocumented immigrants, every candidate rose their hand.
In a show-of-hands moment, the candidates came to a consensus on one issue: allowing undocumented immigrants to receive health insurance. “Our country is healthier when everyone is healthier,” Mayor Buttigieg said, before pivoting to his views on immigration policy. “We shouldn’t have 11 million people without a pathway to citizenship.” Biden had to clarify that he did in fact raise his hand, saying that additional people buying into healthcare will reduce costs for everyone else.
President Trump, who is also watching the debate, was not happy about this answer. He tweeted, "All Democrats just raised their hands for giving millions of illegal aliens unlimited healthcare. How about taking care of American Citizens first!? That’s the end of that race!"
All Democrats just raised their hands for giving millions of illegal aliens unlimited healthcare. How about taking care of American Citizens first!? That’s the end of that race!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 28, 2019
