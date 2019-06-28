The Key Moments From The Second US Presidential Primary Debate

The candidates started the night by attacking Trump.
Joe Biden: “I'm still hanging on to that torch.”
Sen. Kamala Harris (a.k.a. Momala) told the kids no one is interested in watching a "food fight."
The precise moment Kamala Harris proved herself to be the adult on the stage:
“Hey guys, America does not want to witness a food fight, they want to know how we’re going to put food on the table.” 🔥 🔥 🔥
“No, it’s my turn,” @SenGillibrand says as she is interrupted, speaking for women in meetings across America— Caitlin Huey-Burns (@CHueyBurns) June 28, 2019
When asked if their healthcare plans would cover undocumented immigrants, every candidate raised their hand.
All Democrats just raised their hands for giving millions of illegal aliens unlimited healthcare. How about taking care of American Citizens first!? That's the end of that race!
Candidates condemned the Trump administration's hardline immigration agenda.
Sen. Kamala Harris challenged Joe Biden on Obama's deportation policies.
Sen. Kamala Harris discusses race and calls out Joe Biden for opposing busing. "It cannot be an intellectual debate among Democrats," she says, "we have to take it seriously."
Pete Buttigieg addressed the police shooting in South Bend.
Q: "The police force is 6% black in a city that is 26% black. Why has that not improved over your two terms as mayor?"
Q: “The police force is 6% black in a city that is 26% black. Why has that not improved over your two terms as mayor?”
A: “Because I couldn’t get it done.”
Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand took a swipe at Biden by mentioning the Hyde Amendment.
Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand shifts focus to anti-abortion laws. "We have to stop playing defense and start playing offense ... I have been the fiercest advocate for woman's reproductive rights over the last decade." She gets robust applause from the audience.
Marianne Williamson says her first call as president would be to the Prime Minister of New Zealand, Jacinda Ardern.
Marianne Williamson: Is this the Prime Minister of New Zealand?
Jacinda Ardern: *hangs up*
Marianne Williamson: "I am going to harness love for political purposes. I will meet you on that field, and sir, love will win."
This Marianne Williamson campaign statement just out to reporters for how to destress after the debate is incredible